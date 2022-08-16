Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Up 12.4% in July

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Stock Up 1.4 %

Biglari stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369. The firm has a market cap of $303.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. Biglari has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $182.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biglari

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biglari by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.