Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Up 12.4% in July

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Biglari stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369. The firm has a market cap of $303.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. Biglari has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $182.24.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
