Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $37,162.83 and approximately $7,000.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036916 BTC.
Bintex Futures Coin Profile
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures.
Bintex Futures Coin Trading
