BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.4 %

BioNTech stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,305. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $388.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in BioNTech by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.62.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

