Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

BIOR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 2,213,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.