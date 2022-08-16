Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BIRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

