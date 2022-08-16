Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Update

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bird Global

In other Bird Global news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Craft Ventures GP I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,437,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bird Global by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Stock Performance

BRDS opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Bird Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

