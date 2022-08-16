Bismuth Market Capitalization Achieves $894,909.73 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $894,909.73 and $1,182.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013592 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.