BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 837,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Price Performance

Shares of BTCM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,237,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,381. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.68 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.