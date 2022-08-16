Bitball Treasure Price Hits $14.95 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $14.95 or 0.00062603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $1,521.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1,422.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.