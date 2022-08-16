Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $338.88 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $338.88 million and approximately $65.90 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $27.77 or 0.00115587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

