Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s previous close.

Bitfarms Price Performance

BITF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 365,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $394.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Bitfarms had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

About Bitfarms

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Bitfarms by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

