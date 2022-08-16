Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s previous close.
BITF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 365,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $394.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Bitfarms had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
