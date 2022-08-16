Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Reduced by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Block by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $6,066,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $2,794,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Block by 391.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush cut their price target on Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $36,890,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,815 shares of company stock worth $26,341,162. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,504,245. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.48 and a beta of 2.45.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

