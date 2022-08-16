BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLUA stock remained flat at $9.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. BlueRiver Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.93.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

