Bluzelle (BLZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.27 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $31.76 million and $3.27 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,849,974 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

