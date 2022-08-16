Bob’s Repair Reaches Market Capitalization of $399,906.33 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $399,906.33 and $210.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004246 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00069054 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

