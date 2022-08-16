Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 731,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $21.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,901.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

