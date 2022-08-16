Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 4,204,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.