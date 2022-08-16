Bragg Gaming Group’s (BRAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BRAG stock opened at C$7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.87.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

