Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

BCLI stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

