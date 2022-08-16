Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
BCLI stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
