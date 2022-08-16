Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAK. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of BAK stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

