Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BAK. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.
Shares of BAK stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
