BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 20,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.72. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

