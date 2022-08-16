BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 20,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.72. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Featured Stories
