Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 13,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.81 million and a P/E ratio of 50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

