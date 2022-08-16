Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 26,411 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,823,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,515,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,041,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

