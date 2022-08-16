Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 1,996 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

