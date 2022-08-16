Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $687,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

