Burger Swap Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

