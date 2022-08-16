Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $8.11 on Tuesday, reaching $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,930. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.85. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $352.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

