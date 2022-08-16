BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $266,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

