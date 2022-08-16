Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

GLD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.38. 255,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average of $173.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

