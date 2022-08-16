Campion Asset Management Purchases 850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Campion Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,476,204. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

