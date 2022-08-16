Campion Asset Management Sells 278 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Campion Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWM stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.06. 681,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,286,874. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

