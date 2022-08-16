Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,436,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 760.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 139,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 1,417,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.69. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Analysts anticipate that Canaan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

