Canaccord Genuity Group Trims 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price to $28.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 133.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $419,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

