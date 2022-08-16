Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Target Price to C$18.50

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

