Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Up 12.2% in July

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,909,929 shares of company stock worth $109,123,055. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cannae by 77.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,879. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

