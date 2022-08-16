Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

