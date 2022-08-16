Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.90

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $569.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

