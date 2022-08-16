Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $394.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.