CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

CareDx Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 700,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.89. CareDx has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

