Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Castle Biosciences Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,130. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $844.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.17.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
