Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,130. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $844.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

