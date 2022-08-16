Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

CBIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 176,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

