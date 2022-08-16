Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XOM opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.