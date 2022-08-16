CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 3% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $180.00 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

