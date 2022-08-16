Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,368,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,453,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLBT opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $997.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

