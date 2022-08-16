Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($65.31) to €63.00 ($64.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($66.33) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

