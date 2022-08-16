CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CEMIG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 2,370,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,896. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

About CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.