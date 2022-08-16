CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of CNP opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

