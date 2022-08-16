Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. 52,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

