CertiK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.06 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

