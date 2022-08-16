ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.99 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $502,116.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

